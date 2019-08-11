  • kz
    Kazakhstani Golubev, doubles partner propel into Sparkassen Trophy 2019 final

    13:58, 11 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and his doubles partner Brazilian Felipe Alves have reached the final of the Sparkassen Trophy 2019 in Appiano, Italy, Kazinform has learnt from ITF.

    Top-seeded Golubevand Alves stunned Italian Davide Galoppini and Brazilian Wilson Leite 6-4, 7-5.

    In the final theKazakh-Brazilian due will face off with Brazilian Daniel Dutra Da Silva andSwedish Christian Lindell.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
