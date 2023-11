ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan reached the quarterfinals of the RC Hotel Open 2016 in Jonkoping, Sweden.

In the second-round match Golubev, 28, edged out wildcard Isak Arvidsson in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

He will play against qualifier Patrik Rosenholm of Sweden in the quarterfinal match.

Earlier it was reported that Golubev stunned world №122 Nikola Mektic in Round 1.

Source: ATP