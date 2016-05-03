  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Golubev stunned by wildcard in France

    12:37, 03 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Andrey Golubev has been eliminated from the ATP's Open du Pays d'Aix in Aix en Provence, France with the prize fund of €85,000 this morning.

    The 28-year-old Kazakhstani was upset by French wildcard Calvin Hemery in the opening match. The French tennis player needed 1 h 22min to defeat world №202 Golubev 6-3, 6-4.
    This was the first time the opponents met.
    Hemery will face either Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva or German Peter Gojowczyk in the second-round match.
    Source: ATP

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!