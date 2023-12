NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev won the ATP Challenger L’Aquila challenger Men’s Doubles title in tandem with Uruguay’s Ariel Behar, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

In the final of the ATP Challenger Golubev and Behar stunned French duo Elliot Benchetrit and Hugo Gaston in a two-set match 6-4, 6-2.