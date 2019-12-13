Kazakhstani goods exported to 120 countries
In his opening remarks President Tokayev reminded that over 28 years of its independence Kazakhstan have traveled a long way. In his words, industrialization has laid a solid foundation for the country’s economic development.
According to the Head of State, some 1,300 enterprises and factories were put into commission countrywide.
As a result, the President said, the overall production in processing sector has tripled over the past decade. Over $34 billion of direct foreign investment has been attracted into the processing industry. The exports volume in the sector has tripled and amounted to $165 billion.
President Tokayev revealed that products made in Kazakhstan are exported to 120 countries, mainly to Central Asia, EAEU member states, China and the EU.