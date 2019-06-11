Kazakhstani goods market opens its doors in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A new store, where goods from Kazakhstan can be purchased, has been opened in Moscow, Russia, with the assistance of the Kazakh Embassy and the Republic of Kazakhstan Trade Mission to the Russian Federation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister-Counselor of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia Nurzhan Kajiakparov, Head of the Trade Mission of Kazakhstan to Russia Baurzhan Sartbayev, and Founder of Baursak retail chain Yelena Kondakova cut the ribbon at the opening.



This has been the ninth retail outlet of Baursak retail chain.

Within seven years of operation in Moscow's market, the retail store network has successfully cooperated with representatives of major Kazakhstani trademarks, thereby, assisting, with the support from the Kazakhstan Embassy and the Trade Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation, in the promotion of the Kazakhstani exports in Russia.