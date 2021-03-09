Kazakhstani Gorodko, 15, wins bronze at FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Day 2 of the 2021 FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships has wrapped up at the Shymbulak ski resort, Kazinform correspondent reports.

15-year-old Anastassiya Gorodko of Kazakhstan hauled bronze in the FIS Skiing Dual Moguls event by defeating Japanese Kisara Sumiyoshi in the quarterfinals and earning 79.42 points.

Unfortunately, Gorodko was stunned by Russian Anastasiia Smirnova who went on to win gold in the final with 83.08 points.

Silver went to another Russian Viktoriia Lazarenko who earned 75.92 points.

The FIS event in Almaty city has brought together 140 athletes from 19 countries of the world. Initially, FIS planned to hold the event in China and then in Canada, however, the coronavirus pandemic changed the organizers’ plans. In late January, it was announced that Almaty will play host to the event.