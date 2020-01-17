Kazakhstani Gorodko hauls another gold at Moguls in Switzerland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Anastassiya Gorodko, 14, of Kazakhstan collected her fourth medal at the FIS European Cup in Airolo, Switzerland today, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Gorodko won her third gold at the event, this time in Women’s Moguls. She outperformed German freestyle skiers Hanna Weese who took home silver and Lena Mayer who settled for bronze.

On January 16, Gorodko clinched silver in at the Women’s Moguls event. She also hauled two gold medals in the Women’s Dual Moguls events on January 13 and 14.