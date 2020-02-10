Kazakhstani Gorodko sweeps 2 medals at Freestyle Skiing FIS Europa Cup

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anastassiya Gorodko won the gold medal in the Ladies’ Dual Mogul at the Freestyle Skiing FIS Europa Cup 2020 which came to an end in Åre, Sweden, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

In the main final event, Gorodko beat Germany’s Hanna Wesse.

Notably, Anastassiya Gorodko won the bronze medal in the Ladies’ Mogul giving way to Janneke Berghuis from the Netherlands.