Kazakhstani Gorodko tops overall standings at FIS Freestyle Ski Europa Cup Moguls

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anastasia Gorodko was the best at the FIS Freestyle Ski Europa Cup Moguls 2020 held in Taivalkoski, Finland, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

Following the results of nine FIS Europe Cup events, Gorodko scored 1450 points to top the overall standings. Janneke Berghuis of the Netherlands placed second with 750 points while Fantine Degroote of France finished third with 644 points.

It is noteworthy, Gorodko won 11 gold, three silver and one bronze medals in the FIS Europe Cup events.