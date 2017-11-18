Kazakhstani Gulbanu Azimkhanova reaches Top-40 at Miss World-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Miss Kazakhstan-2017 Gulbanu Azimkhanova has secured her place in the top 40 at the Miss World 2017 beauty pageant, which is taking place in China these days. Miss Kazakhstan shared the news on Instagram.

As previously reported, this year's Miss World is held in a new 'Head-to-Head Challenge' format, giving greater emphasis on social media and interactivity.

18-year-old Gulbanu of Kyzylorda won the Miss Kazakhstan 2016 title in December last year and the right to represent the country at the Miss World 2017.