Kazakhstani Gulbanu Azimkhanova tops challenge group at Miss World-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Miss Kazakhstan-2017 Gulbanu Azimkhanova won the challenge group at the Miss World-2017, Miss Kazakhstan beauty pageant shared the news on Instagram.

Head-to-Head Challenge is the latest addition to the pageant where contestants are divided into 20 groups to compete for a spot in the Final 40.

The crown went to India's Manushi Chhillar. The first and the second runners-up were Miss England Stephanie Hill and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza.

The 67th edition of the Miss World pageant was held on 18 November 2017 at the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China where 118 contestants from all over the world competed for the crown.

