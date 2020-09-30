Kazakhstani gymnasts to compete at FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup in Hungary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The FIG World Challenge Cup in artistic gymnastics is set to resume on October 2-4 in Szombathely, Hungary, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Among those set to represent Kazakhstan at the FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup in Hungary are Milad Karimi, Nariman Kurbanov and Ilyas Azizov.

Notably, over 80 athletes from 18 countries are set to compete at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Artistic Gymnastics to be held in Szombathely.

Hungary will be the fourth FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup event of 2020, following legs in the early spring in Melbourne in Australia, Milwaukee in the United States and Baku in Azerbaijan, which was suspended due to the pandemic concerns.