NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Gulnur Ybyrai hauled bronze at the Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru. The championships is held in virtual format, Kazinform reports.

Ybyrai lifted 196 kg (87+110) in the Girl’s 64 kg weight category, earning the bronze medal.

Kazakhstan’s Ablai Auyelkhanov collected gold on the first day of the championships.