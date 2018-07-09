Kazakhstani helicopter lifts climbers off mountain glacier in Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A Kazakhstani helicopter lifted climbers off a glacier in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the Committee for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Vladimir Bekker told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Kyrgyz side reached out to us, informing that a Mil MI-8 helicopter of the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic made an unsuccessful landing in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan. There were nine climbers - citizens of Japan and Poland, three crew members, and one mountaineering instructor onboard. Three of them were injured. In this regard, they requested assistance in providing an aerial vehicle. As agreed upon with the Prime Minister, we headed a Mil MI-171 helicopter of Kazaviaspas JSC to the scene. As of 3.25 pm, the climbers and crew members were taken off the glacier and transported to the nearest settlement of the Kyrgyz Republic," said Vladimir Bekker.

According to him, the Kazakh helicopter with four rescuers of the central national air mobile brigade onboard started off to Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyz helicopter actually did not crash but tipped onto its side when landing. The Mil MI-171 helicopter is now returning to Kazakhstan.

As Bekker pointed out, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan signed the Agreement of cooperation in emergencies. About three years ago, a Kazakhstani helicopter participated in extinguishing a fire in Kyrgyzstan. Today it was the second time when Kazakhstan rendered aviation assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan has requested help from their Kazakh colleagues in the rescue operation after a helicopter crash-landed in the Issyk-Kul Region