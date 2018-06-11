  • kz
    Kazakhstani heptathlete grabs bronze at Asian Youth Championship

    10:32, 11 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's heptathlon athlete Diana Geinz grabbed a bronze medal at the Asian Junior Athletics Championship 2018 held in Gifu, Japan, June 7-10. 

    It is noteworthy she set there her personal record scoring 4,804 points, the National Olympic Committee's website reads.

    Heptathlon is an athletics event meaning 7 contests. The women's heptathlon consists of the 100-metre hurdles, high jump, shot put, and 200-metre run on the first day; and the running long (broad) jump, javelin throw, and 800-metre run on the second day. Competitors are scored for their performance in each event according to a table established by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

    The athlete's confident performance in two final athletics disciplines let her literally soar to the great heights of standing on a podium for the trophy ceremony.

    Kazakhstan Sport
