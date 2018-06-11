Kazakhstani heptathlete grabs bronze at Asian Youth Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's heptathlon athlete Diana Geinz grabbed a bronze medal at the Asian Junior Athletics Championship 2018 held in Gifu, Japan, June 7-10.

It is noteworthy she set there her personal record scoring 4,804 points, the National Olympic Committee's website reads.



Heptathlon is an athletics event meaning 7 contests. The women's heptathlon consists of the 100-metre hurdles, high jump, shot put, and 200-metre run on the first day; and the running long (broad) jump, javelin throw, and 800-metre run on the second day. Competitors are scored for their performance in each event according to a table established by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).



The athlete's confident performance in two final athletics disciplines let her literally soar to the great heights of standing on a podium for the trophy ceremony.