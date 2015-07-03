  • kz
    Kazakhstani holidaymaker dies in Turkey after 3 weeks in coma

    11:04, 03 July 2015
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A citizen of Kazakhstan has died in a hospital in Turkey after spending nearly 3 weeks in coma.

    According to reports, Konstantin Ivanov, 22, sustained severe head injuries in a road accident on June 9 while on vacation in Turkey. He underwent brain surgery following the car collision in Antalya, but passed away on Thursday without recovering consciousness. His friends organized a bike ride in his memory in Kostanay the same day.

