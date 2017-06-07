Kazakhstani horticultural specialists visit the Netherlands

ASTANA-AMSTERDAM. KAZINFORM - The Netherlands pavilion at EXPO 2017 will be showcasing the latest integrated innovations in the energy, agriculture and water sectors, Kazinform has learned from the Dutch Embassy in Astana.

A group of professionals of the flower and horticultural sector of Kazakhstan visited the Netherlands to learn about the recent developments in the greenhouse sector and to meet with the Dutch counterparts.





The group from Kazakhstan was enthusiastic to see latest automated cultivation systems, automatic transport lines (for transporting rolling containers between different compartments in a greenhouse), automated sorting and grading lines, that are used at Dutch greenhouses on a large scale to maximize labor, growing and operational efficiencies.





The Embassy says it hopes for further development of the business contacts in the important sector of agriculture between Kazakhstan and the Netherlands.