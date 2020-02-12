  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Ilyin wins gold at International Solidarity Championships

    18:37, 12 February 2020
    Photo: None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Ilya Ilyin won a gold medal at the VI International Solidarity Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform learnt from the National Weightlifting Federation.

    In men's 102kg weight division, Ilyin Ilyin grabbed a gold medal with the score 355kg (160+195). Fares Elbakh from Qatar with the result 353kg (159+194) stands the second. Uzbek sportsman Umarbek Shokhnazarov with the result 341kg (155+186) ranks the third.

    Earlier, Igor Son brought a gold medal for the Kazakh team in a 61kg weight category. His result is 286kg (130+156).


    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!