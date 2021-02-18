Kazakhstani judo player claims early victory at Tel Aviv Grand Slam 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakhstani judo team has had one win and two losses so far at the judo event held as part of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Slam series in Tel Aviv, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

In the men’s 60kg weight class, Kazakhstani Magzhan Shamshadin faced defeat from Ukrainian Artem Lysyuk in his first bout at Tel Aviv Grand Slam 2021.

Another Kazakhstani male judoka Gusman Kyrgyzbayev will face against Brazilian Allan Kuwabara in the second round of the event.

As for female judo players, Kazakhstani Sevara Nishanbayeva claimed an early victory over German Pauline Starke in the weight category of 57kg. She is to fight Kaja Kajzer from Slovenia in the next round.

In the 48kg weight division, Kazakhstani female judoka Galiya Tynybayeva lost to Sabina Giliyazova of Russia.