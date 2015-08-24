Kazakhstani judoka Eldos Smetov wins gold at world championships in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Eldos Smetov won the gold medal at the World Judo Championships in Astana, Vesti.kz informs.

He won the final bout against his fellow countryman Rustam Ibrayev in the 60 kg category.

Thus, Kazakhstan has two medals after the first day of the tournament: one gold and one silver medals.

As earlier reported, the World Judo Championships is necessary for earning points for qualifying for the Olympic Games. The tournament concludes on August 30.