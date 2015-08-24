  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani judoka Eldos Smetov wins gold at world championships in Astana

    19:35, 24 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Eldos Smetov won the gold medal at the World Judo Championships in Astana, Vesti.kz informs.

    He won the final bout against his fellow countryman Rustam Ibrayev in the 60 kg category.

    Thus, Kazakhstan has two medals after the first day of the tournament: one gold and one silver medals.

    As earlier reported, the World Judo Championships is necessary for earning points for qualifying for the Olympic Games. The tournament concludes on August 30.

    Tags:
    Astana Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!