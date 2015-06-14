Kazakhstani judokas Y. Smetov and Z. Smagulov became prize winners of Grand Prix in Hungary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani judokas Yeldos Smetov and Zhansai Smagulov became prize winners of the International Grand Prix Budapest-2015, Confederation.kz informs.

For the gold medal in the 60 kg category two Kazakhstanis competed - Yelbos Smetov and Aibek Imashev. As a result, Y. Smetov won the gold medal of the tournament and his teammate had the silver medal.

Zhansai Smagulov also had a difficult way to the gold of the tournament and in the finals in his 66 kg category he faced German judoka Sebastian Seidl whose resistence he finally overcame and snatched the gold medal of the Grand Prix.