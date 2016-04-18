Kazakhstani jumps 63 spots up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has retained her 53rd place in the WTA updated rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas managed to improve her standing by moving two spots up to №85. Yaroslava Shvedova, on the contrary, slid from №72 to №87.

Kamila Kerimbayeva lost 12 spots and landed the 427th place of the rankings. Galina Voskoboeva moved up from №753 to №690.

American Serena Williams rules the rankings, followed by Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland and Angelique Kerber of Germany.