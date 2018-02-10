  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Krestova out of Ladies' 500m race in PyeongChang

    18:14, 10 February 2018
    Photo: None
    PYEONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani short-track speed skaters continue their participation in the PyeongChang Olympics 2018, Kazinform reports.

    Anastassiya Krestova was 4th on Heat 5 in Ladies' 500m race. With her result of 43.814, she didn't qualify for the Ladies' 500m quarterfinals.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that short-track speed skaters Denis Nikisha and Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev's results in the Men's 1,500m race were not enough to advance to the semifinals.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!