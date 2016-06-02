  • kz
    Kazakhstani Kukushkin advances at ATP's Unicredit Czech Open

    08:51, 02 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin reached the quarterfinals of the ATP's Unicredit Czech Open in Prostejov, the Czech Republic.

    World №83 Kukushkin, seeded 6th at the tournament, outplayed Italian Alessandro Giannessi in straight sets 7-6, 7-5 in the second round.

    In the quarterfinal match the 28-year-old Kukushkin will take on the third-seeded Czech Jiri Vesely.

    Vesely sent home Serbian wildcard Janko Tipsarevic after a straight-set victory.

    Total financial commitment of the tournament amounts to €106,500.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
