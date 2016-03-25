Kazakhstani Kukushkin advances at Miami Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №90 Mikhail Kukushkin from Kazakhstan reached the second round of the Miami Open 2016 with the prize fund of over $7 million, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the first-round match the Kazakhstani qualifier beat American Brian Baker. Kukushkin needed 1h 25 min to eliminate world №1045 in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 taking their head2head rivalry to 1:1.

Up next for Kukushkin is Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci.