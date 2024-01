ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №83 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has reached the second round of the Moneta Czech Open in Prostejov, the Czech Republic, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Kukushkin outplayed French Antoine Hoang ranked 226th in the world in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.



The match lasted for 1 hour 3 minutes.