NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the ATP’s Abierto Mexicano de Tenis Mifel presentado por Cinemex in Los Cabos, Mexico, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin seeded8th at the tournament stunned Damir Dzumhur in straight sets 7-5, 6-2in the opening round.

In the nextround he will face either French Gregoire Barrere or British Cameron Norrie.