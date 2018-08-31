Kazakhstani Kukushkin advances to U.S. Open Round 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan ranked 84th in the world has reached the 3rd round of the 2018 U.S. Open in New York, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Kukushkin eliminated Korean Hyeon Chung in a three-set match 7-6, 6-2, 6-3.



In the next round Kukushkin is set to play Aussie John Millman.



Kukushkin remains the only representative of Kazakhstan at the tournament as Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva both crashed out of the Grand Slam.