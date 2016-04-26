Kazakhstani Kukushkin breezes into BMW Open second round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has strolled into the second round of the ATP's BMW Open in Munich, Germany today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin's opponent Russian Evgeny Donskoy retired, being 6-2, 3-0 down in the opening match.

In the second-round match the Kazakhstani will face off either fifth-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini or German wildcard Maximilian Marterer.

The prize fund of the tournament exceeds €460,000.