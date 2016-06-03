  • kz
    Kazakhstani Kukushkin breezes into Unicredit Czech Open semis

    12:57, 03 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin advanced to the semifinal of the ATP's Unicredit Czech Open in Prostejov, the Czech Republic on Thursday.

    6th-seeded Kukushkin stunned Czech Jiri Vesey in a three-set match 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 taking their H2H rivalry to 2:1.

    In the semifinal-match the 28-year-old Kazakh may face either another Czech Lukas Rosol seeded 2nd at the tournament or Russian Karen Kachanov.

    Kukushkin routed Alessandro Giannessi of Italy in straight sets 7-6, 7-5 in the second round.

    Total financial commitment of the tournament amounts to €106,500.

    Source: Sports.kz.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
