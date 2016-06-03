Kazakhstani Kukushkin breezes into Unicredit Czech Open semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin advanced to the semifinal of the ATP's Unicredit Czech Open in Prostejov, the Czech Republic on Thursday.

6th-seeded Kukushkin stunned Czech Jiri Vesey in a three-set match 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 taking their H2H rivalry to 2:1.

In the semifinal-match the 28-year-old Kazakh may face either another Czech Lukas Rosol seeded 2nd at the tournament or Russian Karen Kachanov.

Kukushkin routed Alessandro Giannessi of Italy in straight sets 7-6, 7-5 in the second round.

Total financial commitment of the tournament amounts to €106,500.

Source: Sports.kz.