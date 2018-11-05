Kazakhstani Kukushkin close to ATP Top 50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has moved up in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Climbing three spots in the rankings, Kukushkin landed the 51st spot.



After reaching the Paris Masters final Serb Novak Djokovic has topped the ATP rankings for the first time since October 31, 2016. He elbowed aside Spaniard Rafael Nadal who skipped the tournament due to injury. Swiss Roger Federer is ranked third.



Paris Masters winner Karen Khachanov climbed to the 11th spot after winning the Paris Masters title.