    Kazakhstani Kukushkin crashes out of Roland Garros 2018

    09:41, 29 May 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan (world №83) crashed out of the first round of the Roland Garros 2018 in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    Kukushkin was stunned by Spanish Albert Ramos-Vinolas ranked 36 in the world. The Spaniard edged Kukushkin out in a three set match 7-6, 6-4, 6-1. The match lasted for two hours.

    Ramos-Vinolas will face 19-year-old Casper Ruud of Norway in the next round.

    Kukushkin's loss means only two Kazakhstani tennis players - Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas remain in the main draw of the tournament.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
