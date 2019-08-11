  • kz
    Kazakhstani Kukushkin, Diyas advance in Cincinnati

    16:11, 11 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin and Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan both advanced in the qualifying round of tennis tournament Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kukushkinstunned American wildcard Jack Sock in three sets 6-7, 6-2, 6-3. In the finalof the qualifying he will play against Russian Andrey Rublev.

    As for Diyas,she upset Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia in straight sets 6-1, 7-6.

    One morerepresentative of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina was edged out of the qualifyinground of the tournament by American Bethanie Mattek-Sands 3-6, 2-6.

    Yulia Putintsevaof Kazakhstan is expected to vie against Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in thefirst-round match.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
