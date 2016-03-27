Kazakhstani Kukushkin eases into Miami Open 3rd round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin reached the third round of the Miami Open 2016, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin's opponent world №35 Thomaz Bellucci retired in the middle of the match winning the first set 7:5 and losing in the second 3:6.

It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstani is ranked 55 spots lower than Bellucci in the ATP rankings.

Up next for Kukushkin is Bosnian Damir Dzumhur who won his match after fifth seed Rafael Nadal retired.