  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Kukushkin out of ATP Top 45

    20:34, 12 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan lost several spots in the updated ATP ranking, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kukushkin slid two spots down and crashed out of theATP’s Top 45 to №46. Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan retained the 70thline of the ranking.

    Alexander Nedovyesov and Dmitry Popko rose in theranking to №225 and №262, respectively.

    The top 3 of the ranking remain the same with SerbNovak Djokovic at the top and Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federerplaced 2nd and 3rd.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!