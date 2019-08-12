Kazakhstani Kukushkin out of ATP Top 45

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan lost several spots in the updated ATP ranking, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin slid two spots down and crashed out of theATP’s Top 45 to №46. Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan retained the 70thline of the ranking.

Alexander Nedovyesov and Dmitry Popko rose in theranking to №225 and №262, respectively.

The top 3 of the ranking remain the same with SerbNovak Djokovic at the top and Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federerplaced 2nd and 3rd.