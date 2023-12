NUR-SUTLAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan lost in the opening rounds of the ATP Masters Coupe Rogers in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin wasupset by French Adrian Mannarino in straight sets 4-6, 4-6.

Mannarino willface 11th-seeded Borna Coric from Croatia in the next round.