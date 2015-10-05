Kazakhstani Kukushkin progresses in global ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has moved up in the updated ATP rankings this week, Sports.kz reports.

The 27-year-old Kukushkin jumped two spots up to №46. Aleksandr Nedovyesov, also from Kazakhstan, lost three spots in the updated rankings and fell to №118. Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev plummeted from №151 to №164 after losing in the second round of the Open D'Orleans in France last week.

Serb Novak Djokovic who said that 2015 was the finest year of his career rules the rankings with 15,645 points. Swiss Roger Federer remains world №2 (9,420 points). Scot Andy Murray is ranked 3rd with 8,640 points.