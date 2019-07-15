Kazakhstani Kukushkin propels into ATP Top 50

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan climbed 13 spots in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After reachingthe fourth round of the Wimbledon 2019, Kukushkin propelled in the ATPrankings, landing the 45th spot. Recall that he lost to Japanese KeiNishikori.

Anotherrepresentative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik slid one spot down from the 82ndto 83rd place.

Nothing haschanged in the top 3 of the rankings where Serb Novak Djokovic is still №1 inthe world after winning the Wimbledon 2019 title. Rafael Nadal and RogerFederer are ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.