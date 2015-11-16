Kazakhstani Kukushkin remains stable in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin has retained his 65th spot in the ATP rankings this week, Sports.kz reports.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov also representing Kazakhstan rose two spots up to №160. Andrey Golubev is ranked 208th in the rankings. One of the most promising Kazakhstani tennis players Dmitry Popko slid from №242 to №253. Serb Novak Djokovic tops the rankings with 15,285 points after one of the best years in his professional career. Coming in at №2 is Andy Murray with 8,470 points. Swiss Roger Federer rounds out the top 3 with 7,540 points. Swiss Stan Wawrinka and Spaniard Rafael Nadal are ranked 4th and 5th respectively.