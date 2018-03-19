  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Kukushkin rises in ATP rankings

    09:39, 19 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan rose in the updated ATP rankings after securing the Irving Challenger win this past weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    After the win, the 30-year-old Kukushkin climbed six spots up to №83. Another Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik lost two lines and slid to №145.

    Swiss Roger Federer remains world's №1 in tennis. Spain's Rafael Nadal and Croatian Marin Cilic are ranked second and third respectively.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!