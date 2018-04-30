  • kz
    Kazakhstani Kukushkin slides down ATP rankings

    15:29, 30 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan continues to slide down the ATP rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    This week Kukushkin lost one spot and fell to №96 of the rankings.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik, on the contrary, climbed one spot up to №142.

    Rafael Nadal tops the rankings of the best tennis players in the world. Coming in second is Roger Federer of Switzerland. German Alexander Zverev rounds out the top 3.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
