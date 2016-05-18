  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Kukushkin stunned at the start of Geneva Open

    10:23, 18 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin was eliminated in the opening match of the Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open in Geneva, Switzerland.

    Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci routed world №81 Kukushkin in straight sets 6-2, 6-1.

    It is worth mentioning that Kukushkin is ranked 42 spots lower than Bellucci. The athletes met at ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Miami earlier this year where Kukushkin came out victorious.

    Bellucci will next face Argentinian Federico Delbonis.
    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds €550,000.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!