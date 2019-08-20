Kazakhstani Kukushkin up in ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has improved his standing in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kukushkin rosetwo spots up and landed the 44th line. His best result in the ATPTop 50 is the number 39. Another representative of Kazakhstan Alexander Bublik,on the contrary, lost four lines and is now ranked 75th.

Serb NovakDjokovic remains the leader of the ranking. Spaniard Rafael Nadal and SwissRoger Federer are placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.