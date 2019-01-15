  • kz
    Kazakhstani Kukushkin upset in Australian Open 1st Round

    15:43, 15 January 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 24-year-old French Lucas Pouille eliminated Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the opening round of the 2019 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    World №30 Pouille routed the Kazakhstani in a three set match 6-1, 7-5, 6-4. He needed 1 hour and 45 minutes and 20 aces to outplay Kukushkin, taking their head to head rivalry to 3:1.

    In the second round Pouille will face off with Maximilian Marterer.

    Earlier it was reported that Zarina Diyas had crashed out of the singles' ladies event of the tournament.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
