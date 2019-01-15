Kazakhstani Kukushkin upset in Australian Open 1st Round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 24-year-old French Lucas Pouille eliminated Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the opening round of the 2019 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №30 Pouille routed the Kazakhstani in a three set match 6-1, 7-5, 6-4. He needed 1 hour and 45 minutes and 20 aces to outplay Kukushkin, taking their head to head rivalry to 3:1.



In the second round Pouille will face off with Maximilian Marterer.



Earlier it was reported that Zarina Diyas had crashed out of the singles' ladies event of the tournament.