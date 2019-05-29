  • kz
    Kazakhstani Kukushkin upset in Roland Garros opener

    14:02, 29 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - World №51 Mikhail Kukushkin has been eliminated in the first round of the 2019 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Martin Klizan of Slovakia stunned Kukushkin in a five-set match 3-6, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3. During the match Klizan fired five aces, while the Kazakhstani hit only two.

    Recall that Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan propelled into the second round of the Grand Slam tournament in Paris where he will play against 4th-seeded Dominic Thiem.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
