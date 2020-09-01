Kazakhstani ladies off to a good start at 2020 U.S. Open

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's number one in tennis Elena Rybakina strolled into the second round of the 2020 U.S. Open in New York, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World number 17 Rybakina devastated Ukrainian Katarina Zavatska in straight sets 6-3, 6-0. The two-set match lasted for 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Rybakina seeded 11th at the Grand Slam tournament will face American Shelby Rogers ranked 93 in the world in the next round.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva also had a smooth start of her 2020 U.S. Open campaign by defeating American Robin Montgomery 6-1, 6-3. The 23th-seed Kazakhstani will take on Belarusian Vera Lapko in the second round.