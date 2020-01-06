  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani ladies up in updated WTA rankings

    10:31, 06 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas who claimed the ITF Hong Kong 01B title improved her standing in this week’s WTA rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Diyas rose two spots to №75 in the updated WTA rankings. Yulia Putintseva remained Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis moving up from №34 to №32. Elena Rybakina also demonstrated slight improvement climbing one spot and landing №36.

    Aussie Ashleigh Barty tops the WTA rankings this week, followed by Czech Karolina Pliskova and Romanian Simona Halep.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!