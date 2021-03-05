Kazakhstani Levit advances to semis at international boxing tournament in Spain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit was victorious in the fight against French Saydi Coupe at the International Boxing Tournament «Boxam», taking place in Province of Castellón, Spain, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the 91kg weight class, Kazakhstani Vassiliy Levit won the fight against French boxer Saydi Coupe by unanimous decision to advance to the semifinals, thus securing himself a medal.

Vassiliy Levit is the 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalist, two-time world championship bronze medalist, and three-time champion of Asia. He also won the Kazakhstan Boxing Championship three times.