Kazakhstani loses 10 spots in ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik tumbled in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik fell 10 spots down landing the 58th line of the rankings. Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan retained the 67th spot. Dmitry Popko is the only representative of the country to show improvement in this week’s rankings. He improved his standing by climbing three spot to №186.

Tennis greats Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer remain the top 3 players in the world.